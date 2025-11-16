Who Has Been Evicted From Big Brother Australia 2025?
Big Brother Australia 2025 has returned to its roots, being filmed at Dreamworld and streamed live 24/7. The initial 13 housemates have differing views, and we have already seen clashes over traditional gender roles, political differences and beauty standards. The first three housemates nominated for eviction included Michael, Holly and Jane. While Big Brother nominated Jane for failing his hide-and-seek task, Michael received 13 nomination points, and Holly received 21.
Australia is able to vote to save their favourite contestants from eviction, before host Mel Tracina reads the results live during the broadcast. Viewers can see a real-time reaction from the eliminated housemate, adding to the suspense. Here's everybody who has left the Big Brother Australia house so far in 2025.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Who has left the Big Brother Australia house?
Michael, 49
Michael was the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Australia house in 2025, a fate he appeared to see coming. He told Mel that leaving the house felt "bittersweet", as he would have liked to stay in the house longer, but he was itching to check his email inbox.
The outspoken publisher had a heated argument in the house about his traditional views on gender and feminism with Mia. When Mia referenced the gender pay gap, Michael said it had nothing to do with gender. "Men are more aggressive, so we do tend to get into managerial roles, just because we're more competitive by nature," he said at the time.
However, Michael said his time talking to different people in the house had been "humbling", and he was surprised by his connection with Mia. "When I first met Mia I thought, I just couldn't stand her," he said. "But then I gave her the time of day and now she's probably one of my favourite people in there. That wouldn't have happened without Big Brother."
Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. on Channel 10
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT