Each episode has its delightfully unhinged moments, but it’s the blend of genres and the sharp comedic edge that gives the show the lightness it needs. “For us, and for the world of the show, that was always in the back of our minds: treating the subject matter with the seriousness it deserves, while also acknowledging that humour and lightness are the other side of that coin."



There are very few shows that can make you laugh while touching on such dark themes as they bubble under the surface. He Had It Coming is that rare gem that does. It is quintessentially Australian, yet universally appealing. The characters feel like a warm hug: viscerally real, delightfully over-the-top, and consistently funny throughout all the episodes.



As Hewson puts it, “The show really has its way with you. It’s funny, then it’s sad, and then suddenly you’re learning something. It’s the kind of show you watch and have a great time with, and then three months later you’re sitting with your coffee thinking, ‘Huh… there was a message in that.’ That was the aim, to give people the laugh first, and then the realisation underneath it. A little ‘gotcha.’”