Many of us are back in lockdown (again), and as for the rest who are not, well, it's winter and I suspect you'll be keen to stay warm inside and catch up on some TV. Am I right?
We are spoilt for choice thanks to the streaming service gods, but I've been keeping on top of some gems on Stan that I believe could be just the fix you need whether you're after a shorter series or a multi-season winner.
From my personal favourites Younger and We Are Lady Parts for addictive female-driven series, to Killing Eve and The Handmaid's Tale for seriously gripping viewing, here's a roundup of some of the best TV shows across drama, romance, comedy, horror and mystery. Let the binging begin.
