The audience had a lot of say outside of the voting windows as well, which led to only Yulissa and Cierra’s departure despite other contestants posting and reposting derogatory things about other races. There seemed to be a double standard in who was getting punished and who wasn’t. Moving forward, producers have to do a better job of vetting show candidates while also clearly defining what they find unacceptable. Love Island’s official stance on what moral standard their contestants need to meet isn’t clear since they have never explicitly stated their policy on racist comments and actions and only left viewers to assume. Plus, given the show’s history with racial bias — and this season’s edits — their Black singles and other contestants of colour have gotten the short end of the stick.