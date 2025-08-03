The Best TV Shows & Movies To Stream In August

The Addams Family spin-off is back and this time, Wednesday is returning to school as a widely celebrated hero (much to her disgust). To make matters worse, she now has to keep an eye on her little brother, Pugsley, who is joining her at Nevermore Academy. Alongside her familial troubles, Wednesday must now deal with a looming premonition that her actions are going to cause the death of her roommate and reluctant best friend, Enid Sinclair. Doing everything she can to try and stop the vision coming true, Wednesday is in for another hellish term at school, but thankfully, this time she has Grandmama to help (Joanna Lumley). Plus, the formidable Lady Gaga is set to make an appearance as a spooky guest star.