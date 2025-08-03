The Best TV Shows & Movies To Stream In August
While some people have been braving the colder weather and getting outdoors this winter, we’ve been glued to our big and little screens as per usual. The Emmys nominations arrived with a bang, with Ayo Edebiri earning nods for both acting and directing for The Bear, Kathy Bates becoming the oldest lead actress nominee in history and of course, the White Lotus’ very own Parker Posey getting her much-deserved flowers for that accent.
In cinemas, things were just as exciting, with Jurassic World Rebirth solidifying us as chief members of the Jonathan Bailey fan club, Superman’s stand-out star Krypto causing a 513% increase in “adopt a dog” searches and who could ignore the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot igniting millennial nostalgia everywhere? Plus, the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps confirmed that Pedro Pascal is indeed the official king of the press tour.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As we turn our attention back to the small screen for August, there are plenty of new shows and films getting us ready for a weekend on the sofa with the heat on full blast. To take a look at all the best bits coming to streaming platforms this month, scroll on ahead.
My Oxford Year
Did you ever recover from Bridgerton’s King George declaring, “I love you, Charlotte, my heart calls your name”? No? Us neither. Thankfully, Corey Mylchreest is back, this time ditching his royal wardrobe for that of a wannabe university professor. Based on the novel by Julia Whelan, the story follows Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson), an American student who moves countries to study at the most prestigious university in the world, Oxford. There she meets the dashing Jamie Davenport (Mylchreest), who is volunteering to help teach a literature class — her literature class. However, the course of true love never does run smooth, especially when the guy in question is an emotionally unavailable Englishman.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: August 1
Watch if you like: Love Rosie, Me Before You, About Time
When: August 1
Watch if you like: Love Rosie, Me Before You, About Time
Platonic (Season 2)
The first season of Platonic became an instant crowd pleaser thanks to it shaking up the age-old debate of whether or not men and women can be just friends (spoiler: they can). Heading into season two, the duo are officially back in each other's lives for good, meaning it should be smooth sailing into the boring waters of midlife. But with Will (Seth Rogan) in a new relationship, Sylvia (Rose Byrne) is tasked with keeping their friendship steady, with previous romances historically throwing their dynamic off-kilter.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday (Season 2)
The Addams Family spin-off is back and this time, Wednesday is returning to school as a widely celebrated hero (much to her disgust). To make matters worse, she now has to keep an eye on her little brother, Pugsley, who is joining her at Nevermore Academy. Alongside her familial troubles, Wednesday must now deal with a looming premonition that her actions are going to cause the death of her roommate and reluctant best friend, Enid Sinclair. Doing everything she can to try and stop the vision coming true, Wednesday is in for another hellish term at school, but thankfully, this time she has Grandmama to help (Joanna Lumley). Plus, the formidable Lady Gaga is set to make an appearance as a spooky guest star.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: August 6
Watch if you like: Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things
When: August 6
Watch if you like: Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things
The Pickup
If you’re looking for a good old-fashioned heist comedy, you’re in luck. Starring Eddie Murphy as Russell, a security guard on the edge of retirement, things take a turn for the worse when a routine bank cash pick-up is intercepted by a masked criminal named Zoe (Keke Palmer). Held hostage with his naive colleague Travis (Pete Davidson), the pair are tasked with staying alive, helping to rob a bank and making it back in time for Russel’s anniversary dinner with his wife (Eva Longoria), all within the space of one unlucky day at the office.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch: Prime Video
When: August 6th
Watch if you like: Oceans 8, Die Hard, Bad Boys
When: August 6th
Watch if you like: Oceans 8, Die Hard, Bad Boys
FX’s Alien: Earth
Inspired by the famed film franchise and executive produced by Ridley Scott, Alien: Earth takes place in the year 2120, where Earth is controlled by five private corporations (sound familiar?). Alongside humans, there are cyborgs (‘humans with both biological and artificial parts’) and synthetics (‘humanoid robots with artificial intelligence’). That is, until the founder of one of the five ruling companies creates a new being: hybrids (‘humanoid robots infused with human consciousness’). Standing as a significant advancement in the race for immortality, they create the first hybrid, “Wendy”, on a deep space research vessel. But when the craft crash-lands on Earth, it leaves “Wendy” and a group of soldiers to fight off the mysterious lifeforms alone.
Where to watch: Disney+
When: August 13th
Watch if you like: Silo, Devs, Black Mirror
When: August 13th
Watch if you like: Silo, Devs, Black Mirror
The Map That Leads To You
Based on the novel of the same name, The Map That Leads To You is one for the wanderlust romantics. Starring Outerbanks’ Madelyn Cline and Riverdale’s KJ Apa, the story follows a young woman who sets off on a European adventure with her besties, only to run into an intriguing boy on a train. While Heather (Cline) has a plan to head home to her perfectly planned life in the States, she instead decides to take a risk and stay with Jack (Apa) to continue travelling the continent (and fall head over heels). But what happens when the summer draws to a close and real life demands their attention?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch: Prime Video
When: August 20th
Watch if you like: Eat Pray Love, Before Sunrise, Letters To Juliet
When: August 20th
Watch if you like: Eat Pray Love, Before Sunrise, Letters To Juliet
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
Inspired by the true story that launched a thousand documentaries, Hulu is now taking the Amanda Knox saga and turning it into a biting limited series. Detailing how an American exchange student became the focus of a criminal investigation in Italy, the series details the tragic murder of Knox’s roommate, Meredith Kercher and how Knox became the focus of a case that would cost her four years in prison. That is, until public interest in her arrest leads to a campaign to free her from jail.
Where to watch: Disney+
When: August 20th
Watch if you like: The Staircase, The Dropout, Inventing Anna
When: August 20th
Watch if you like: The Staircase, The Dropout, Inventing Anna
This article was originally published on Refinery29 UK
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT