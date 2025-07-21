Is The Bear Committing “Category Fraud”? Either Way, Ayo Edebiri Deserves Her Historic Emmy Noms

“Worms” also reflects the deeply familiar shared experience of Black women getting their hair done: Sydney gossiping hairstylist/cousin Chantel (played by Danielle Deadwyler who is hilarious in the episode), getting her hair braided at home rather than in a salon, the stylist code-switching on the phone then back to her authentic self with Sydney, Chantel scolding her young daughter TJ for talking back. It's a very believable portrayal of a near-universal experience for Black women.