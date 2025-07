Is The Bear Committing “Category Fraud”? Either Way, Ayo Edebiri Deserves Her Historic Emmy Noms

Bearing all this in mind, it’s difficult not to feel happy for Edebiri — what matters most is her work being recognised. Her work in front of and behind the camera has been exceptional. Series three of The Bear often felt sluggish and struggled to find its feet, but flashback episode "Napkins" (Edebiri’s directorial debut and written by Catherine Schetina) stood out as a beautiful, tender insight into chef Tina (played by Liza Colón-Zayas ) and how she became who is in the kitchen. We see the working-class woman of colour, mother, and wife struggle after being suddenly thrust back into the modern LinkedIn-ified world of work, pitted against graduates and younger workers vying for the same jobs, facing endless faux-polite rejections and the immense pressure to continue providing for her family in a job market that doesn’t value her. A coincidental but deeply meaningful encounter with Mikey at The Beef helps Tina reinvent herself in the workplace.