Is The Bear Committing “Category Fraud”? Either Way, Ayo Edebiri Deserves Her Historic Emmy Noms

The Bear tends to veer between unbearably hectic and tranquil; Edebiri shows her directorial chops by directing an episode imbued with that quiet stillness. We see the camera focus on aspects of Tina’s everyday routine, and watch as the stability of her life begins crumbling. Whilst this part of Tina’s story is sad, she’s not a pitiful figure. Edebiri gives the character a sense of fight, determination and dignity despite the anguish.