"Meghan lovingly mentions the kids throughout – Archie is partial to goldenberries, Lili has a patented clean-up song – but always with a high gloss of perfection," Michelle Ruiz pointed out in British Vogue . "Do they ever lick icing off the mixer? Not eat vegetables daily?" But imagine, for a second, the likely scenario if Markle did share those stories about her children. The headlines and rabid comment sections debating whether she's a neglectful or narcissistic mother because there was one Wednesday when her children didn't get their rainbow fruit plate . My theory is that so much of the distance between Markle and the audience in With Love, Meghan's first season lies in how self-conscious she is about how people see her, and understandably so. You can see it in the show's first episode when Markle teaches makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin to make a one-pan spaghetti. "When I make this, I make it for my family," she started. Then stopped herself, laughing nervously. "Not that my children are eating heaps of noodles! But I'll make enough that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox."