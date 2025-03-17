But, not all the Black workers are quietly compliant. Dylan (Zach Cherry), the only severed worker of colour on the Macrodata team, is also the first to actively resist the system after getting the chance to meet his outtie’s son briefly. He understands just how much has been taken from him, and then rejects the empty company incentives used to pacify workers (like sweet treats or finger traps) and at the end of Season 1, Dylan uses his physical strength to hold the doors open to allow his teammates the time they need to let the outside world know about the abuses on the severed floor. Asal Reghabi (Karen Aldridge) is an ex-Lumon staff member who works from the outside, using her scientific knowledge to attempt the risky process of "reintegrating” severed workers. Her actions suggest she’s not interested in reform of Lumon, but seeks to expose it and destroy it, a militant approach. Whilst we don’t know much about her background, we can assume that she didn’t see value ultimately in attempting to “change things from the inside” which echoes Black liberation tactics. She also is a valuable resource to protagonist “outtie” Mark (Adam Scott), urging him to take action and challenge Lumon’s exploitation.