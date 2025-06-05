These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In June

If you’re searching for a movie stacked with talented women, look no further than Taraji P. Henson starring alongside Sherri Shepherd and Teyana Taylor in Tyler Perry’s latest thriller. Telling the story of a single mother strapped for cash, Janiyah (Henson) is forced to make a life-changing decision after a series of incidents leave her without enough money to buy her daughter’s medicine. Trying to be the best parent she can, she decides to hold up a bank to try to get the cash she needs, leading to a hostage situation that grips the local community.