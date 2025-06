These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In June

It’s hard to believe that Squid Game first premiered in the middle of a global pandemic five years ago. Having the world hooked on its dystopian premise ever since, the Korean-language series returns for its third and final season this month. Following Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he deals with the aftermath of losing his best friend in the game, the series sees him embark on a mission to end the game for good, while the antagonist Front Man continues his craft of cruelty, making things worse for the surviving players with every passing round.