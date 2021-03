Why It’s Important To Talk About Ginny’s Hair In Ginny & Georgia

"When I was that age, I was confused," the now-23-year-old star explains. "I didn’t really understand why I felt so much like an outcast sometimes. I feel like a lot of people, they experience things where something is said to them that is hurtful, or something is done to them that is hurtful, but in the moment, you’re kind of just surprised. You don’t really know how to process it. You don’t really know how to address it. And it's not until later on that you realise, ‘Oh, this is what happened. Oh, I wish I had said this.’ And so, definitely, playing Ginny and playing those moments was very cathartic for me . I forgave myself, essentially, for not sticking up for myself. I forgave my friends for not being aware of what they were doing."