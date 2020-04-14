How “Quarantine Curls” Reignited The Natural Hair Movement

With the mandated closures of hair salons across the country to flatten the curve of COVID-19, celebrities like Gabrielle Union have taken the opportunity to embrace their natural hair at home. Around the same time, hashtags like #QuarantineCurls have started popping up on Instagram, where hundreds of users are sharing their stories of how social distancing has inspired them to wear or care for their curls and coils.
During a time of uncertainty and high anxiety, the unexpected natural hair movement that's emerging is bringing hope and a sense of community to women — many of whom are embracing their curls for the first time. We spoke to seven women — from the United Kingdom to Atlanta, Georgia — to learn how the pandemic has changed their relationship to their hair in ways they never could have predicted.
