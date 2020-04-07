Gabrielle Union & Her Daughter Rock Matching Curls In Quarantine

Staying home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus means temporarily giving up our salon and barbershop appointments, but for celebrities, it's also meant going without their glam squads. Some stars have taken matters into their own hands with DIY haircuts and colour, while others have used self-isolation to share the exact opposite on social media. For example, Kylie Jenner removed her extensions while Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Kelly Ripa are proudly rocking their greys. And the latest star to go au natural? Gabrielle Union.
This weekend, the actress took to Instagram to show off her short, natural ringlets in two separate posts. In the first, she stretches her natural strands while hinting at an upcoming announcement in the caption. "When your natural locks appreciate the lock down. Unlocking the secret soon," she shared alongside the hashtags #InTheLab, #FrederickDouglassRealness, and #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles, leading fans to believe she's about to drop new hair products for her line, Flawless By Gabrielle Union.
Advertisement
Then, on Sunday, the Bring It On star shared a gallery of her and one-year-old daughter, Kaavia, rocking matching curls. "See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like 👀🤔," she wrote. "Now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls."
Union's two posts pack even more meaning since the actress is a prominent voice against natural hair discrimination. Last December, the former America's Got Talent host spoke out after reportedly being told on multiple occasions that her hairstyles were “too black” for the show. "I don't take notes rooted in anti-blackness," she wrote on Instagram. "I love me as I am."
Union and husband Dwyane Wade also partnered with Dove to fly high school student DeAndre Arnold to the Oscars in February after he was banned from his prom and graduation for refusing to cut his locs. Fast forward to the COVID-19 pandemic and Union continues to celebrate natural textures — even in quarantine.
The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. It says you can protect yourself by washing your hands, covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing (ideally with a tissue), avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and don't get too close to people who are coughing, sneezing or with a fever.
The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. It says you can protect yourself by washing your hands, covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing (ideally with a tissue), avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and don't get too close to people who are coughing, sneezing or with a fever.
Advertisement