She uses this new Resurfacing Mask just twice a week in conjunction with a full Skkn by Kim regime. "For the fall, I always like to extra moisturise and extra exfoliate," Kardashian explains. Her new favourite skincare move? Mixing her face oil into moisturiser , as the kids do. “It's a new thing for me; I used to like to be so matte before, so I never really used oil,” she explains. “If you get a spray tan , oils usually rub that off. I used to be so scared of oils and think, are oils going to give me oily skin or make me break out? None of the above. I use a little bit, mixed with moisturiser, you just look so glowy and it feels like the moisture holds.”