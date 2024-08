There has to be more than a likeable celebrity face to buy a product. Our perception of the person (do they align with my values, champion the same causes or act as an aspirational figure?) is important but it’s not the entire story. There are plenty of funny, admirable, talented celebrities who, having released a beauty brand, go down in our estimations. One salient example is JLo Beauty. In 2021, Jennifer Lopez launched a six-part skincare line hinged on extra virgin olive oil, an ingredient that she said she had used on her face for years . Without casting tweakment or surgical aspersions, Lopez has not only used olive oil for her skin: Over the years she’s gone on record listing other, luxury products she uses. (The main interview she did with Hello! listing her skincare routine has seemingly been scrubbed from the internet.) It's little wonder, then, that she was accused of dishonesty . On top of this, the product names seemed straight out of the early ‘90s ( Firm + Flaunt Tighten + Tease ), lacking the ingredient-led transparency our contemporary skincare market demands.