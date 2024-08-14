Sha’Carri Richardson Also Wants Her Viral Olympic Moment Hung In The Louvre

SR: Honestly, that look over, if I had to just highlight anything, the look over was — it's almost like it was a mirror on that side of me, and I'm just looking at a version of myself that nobody but me could see, if that makes sense. I looked over and I just knew that no matter what was going on, there was nobody that I was going to allow — even myself — to be in front of me. I know that sounds crazy, but I was in that lane and feeling like I'm always my biggest competitor [so I had to] leave my best on the track. I was just like, there's no way that I'm not going to leave my best on the track. And so just looking over, it was more so showing that the hard work that all of us ladies in that 4x1 put in was not going to be in vain. I wasn't going to even allow myself to not cross that finish line in first place and not get that medal, or to let down those ladies and the support that we received when it comes to us crossing the finish line, in first place as Team USA.