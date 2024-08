The Real Winners In Paris: Black Olympians Prioritizing Their Mental Health

Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone previously opened up about her battle with anxiety and how she learned to rely on her spirituality to quiet her thoughts. In an interview with Women's Health , the Olympian shared how she learned to no longer attach her self-worth to winning. "Now, when I step on the line, I'm not running to prove a point, the 25-year-old said. "I'm not running to validate myself, and I'm not running to glorify myself. It's using the gift I've been given to point all of the attention back to Him and show that He's worth it, win, lose, or draw. It brings so much peace to know that if I lose this race, I did not lose any value." In April 2023, gold and bronze medalist Sunisa Lee stepped away from gymnastics after being diagnosed with two kidney diseases. As she made her grand return to the mat this year (ultimately winning three medals in Paris), the decorated gymnast revealed to ELLE that her mental health is a priority and therapy is an integral part of her eight-hour training day.