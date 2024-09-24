Vedettes Were the It Girls of Latin American Entertainment. Then the Industry Dumped Them

Mass distributed pornography viewed in private did not bring up questions about agency and control over a woman’s own body. Lyn May, who started as a go-go dancer in an Acapulco nightclub before moving to Mexico City in the late 1960s, specifically started performing to improve her circumstances as a teen mom and survivor of child sexual abuse. "We were all escaping something," she said in an interview archived by Ficheraz. "And the desire to avoid returning to those difficult beginnings is what drove us forward. It was never about becoming the richest or the most famous; it was about not going back to the scarcity we once knew." If female agency was as marketable as their dispossession, perhaps vedettes like May and Medoza would have continued to grace the screens with their talent.

