Pink Runways & Strip Lighting: My First Time At DragCon

The crowd parted to reveal a sea of pink, and down the main stretch in a golden carriage came a performer I recognised as Bob the Drag Queen. Everyone had their phones out, thousands of people snapping photos for Instagram and Facebook. It was like the gayest red carpet event of the century. Or the queerest. The crowd was wildly varied: young people, old people, people of all races, people with disabilities, people in drag, not in drag, in half drag, or just wearing drag-related merchandise. The only conspicuous absence was drag kings – I must have seen only two. Maybe that was because they had their own conventions, like Austin International Drag Festival’s Kingfest and King Con in Ohio. Or maybe it was because drag kings had not been represented or supported by RuPaul’s Drag Race, so they felt no desire to come along and support the show back.