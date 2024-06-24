Inside The Playfully Pink World Of Cricket Star Sophie Ecclestone

Welcome to Sky Sports Editions, where we meet remarkable sportswomen as they direct their very own cover shoot. Alongside all of the live sport coverage on Sky, this series provides a space for these extraordinary athletes to tell their personal journeys, in their own words. In our final episode, we meet English cricketer Sophie Ecclestone. Representing Lancashire, North West Thunder, Manchester Originals, UP Warriorz and England, Sophie discusses her overnight success, coping with injury-enforced breaks and her playful approach to life.
On and off the pitch, Sophie Ecclestone’s zest for life is obvious. Her laid-back, happy-go-lucky attitude is infectious — she’s the person everyone wants to be around. “I’m the friend that likes to make you laugh,” she says. When she isn’t breaking records in women’s cricket, including being ranked the world's number one bowler, you can find her having fun with her mates, singing pop hits at karaoke and shopping — mainly for watches, cars and shoes. “If I didn’t love those things, I’d probably be rich,” she laughs.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ecclestone's love affair with cricket began in childhood, playing in the garden with her family. Her raw talent quickly became apparent and by her teens she was making waves in county cricket. “It happened so fast for me. I became an England pro when I was 17,” she recalls. Ecclestone's career soared when the International Cricket Council named her Emerging Player of the Year in 2018; by 2020, she had become the world's top bowler in Women's Twenty20 International cricket.
Playing a crucial role in England's journey to the finals of the Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022, Ecclestone’s passion, hard work and skill — as well as her determination to have fun all the while — drive her success. Fun extends to all areas of her life, including her wardrobe — when the mood takes her. Growing up as a self-described “tomboy”, when it comes to off-duty style these days, Ecclestone still opts for comfort, feeling most herself in jeans and a T-shirt. However, on nights out with teammates, she uses clothes to express her trademark playful personality and love of all things pink. Her famous ‘dancing Dunks’ even make an appearance at today's shoot — “If I wear them, I know I’m going dancing.” And as for her signature colour? “If I walk out of the hotel without wearing pink, everyone asks if I’m alright.”
It hasn’t always been fun and games for Ecclestone. An unexpected injury in August 2023, when she dislocated her shoulder during a warm-up for a Manchester Originals game in The Hundred, was a significant setback. For someone who seizes every opportunity to enjoy life, adjusting to time off was challenging. “I felt like I should have been doing something.” Always the trooper, her positive outlook remains undiminished, despite a total of four months off. “It was a tough time but I feel like I've come out of it a better person.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Having returned to the field in December of last year and with a mammoth summer season ahead of her, Ecclestone's career journey is a testament to perseverance, skill and breaking new ground. And as the landscape of cricket evolves, the sport is gaining popularity, with more opportunities emerging for women on the international stage. “[Last] summer, we had sell-out crowds for the Ashes with lots of young girls in the crowds,” she says. “It’s amazing to see. I used to be the only girl in my cricket club… Now there are 30 to 40 girls playing.”
Ecclestone’s zest for life and positive attitude is infectious. When asked how she deals with disappointment, like injury, she says: “I give myself 24 hours to mope. [But] cricket moves so fast, you can’t stop to dwell on things — you just have to move on.” So, apart from being the world’s number one bowler, how would Ecclestone like to be remembered? “As someone who had fun,” she says. We wouldn’t expect anything less.
Watch Sophie on 26 June in the England v New Zealand One Day International on Sky Sports.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT