The MOBOs 2024 Reminded Us Why It’s An Award Show With Purpose

“Because I don’t give a fuck,” he said to Unbothered after his performance, his frank response to the question of why he could do what seemingly many artists have not been able to do (for fear of backlash or otherwise) so far. “Everyone is ‘real’ until it’s time to be real.” During the ceremony, Ghetts was awarded the Pioneer Award of the evening for his twenty-year career, ahead of releasing a new album, On Purpose, With Purpose and a forthcoming headline tour. The 39-year-old East London rapper is no stranger to saying what needs to be said, regardless of who may be listening. “I just feel like the time we’re in, we’re just watching the world burn. And as an artist seeing that, I would do my art a disservice by ignoring it. I feel like the MOBO awards understand the struggle.”