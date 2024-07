Thirst traps are vain. There’s no escaping this fact. And Instagram, Twitter and TikTok are playgrounds for the conventionally attractive to remind their audience of this. However, some have argued that platforms like TikTok have helped “democratise” thirst traps and allow anyone to show off. We have divested from the typical, thin, white Eurocentric ideal and realised that sex appeal looks different in our own digital neighbourhoods. Many marginalised people have used thirst traps to affirm their desirability in a society that would like them to fit in. As Madison Godrey shared with Refinery29 last year, “As a non-binary person, I’m tired of being celebrated for my resilience. This year, I just want to be celebrated for being hot.” Similarly, when it comes to Black fat women and femmes , posting thirst traps is one way to disrupt beauty standards and promote body diversity but it’s also sexy and iconic. As Lizzo said to People back in 2022 , “I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon…” And where would social media be without Lizzo twerking in her pool while she plays her flute? I dread to imagine the internet without it.