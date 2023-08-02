Confessions From Black Women Who Sent Thirsty DMs To Their Crushes

“After the show, he came to find me; we spoke over drinks and found we had a lot in common (well, that’s what I told myself at the time). That night I took him around the city, showed him the sights, and had some drinks. And yes, we kissed just before he jumped in a taxi to head back to his hotel (I took myself home). The next day he flew back to the States but I was hooked. Over the next year, we kept in touch via the DMs whilst he was on tour and one day, he DM'd to say that he’d be in Europe again soon. My THIRSTY ASS flew to Germany to see him and we had the best long weekend ever. Now, I’m older and wiser, I can’t believe I did something so impulsive but, I’ll never forget that guy in the band who slid into my DMs.” – anonymous