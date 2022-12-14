Can Black Twitter Ever Really Die?

“Nobody knew Twitter would become like Twitter when it came out [in 2006],” says André Brock, a professor of Black digital media studies at Georgia Tech. The platform was a decade away from evolving into the mature app that it is today. Since then, it has evolved from a 140 character text limit to 280, introduced a quote tweet format that facilitates call-and-response, and is now complete with embedded gif searches, audio notes, live audio chats, and video streams — it also has nearly 330 million monthly users. When Twitter started, people texted the infamous 40404 shortcode number to post tweets from mobile devices. Now Twitter serves as both a social and information hub that is collaborative, influential, and extractive. Yet, fears of the platform’s impending demise brought on by Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of the platform for $44 billion and the cascading blunders that have erupted since he has taken the reins — from the mass layoffs, increased feature bugs, and constant crisis management taking place through his personal Twitter timeline — has raised many inquiries as to what the core of Black Twitter is and its future.