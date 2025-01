Trump’s Inauguration Day Is Also MLK Day. The Contradiction Is Astounding & So American

Further along in his speech, King advised that this nation and her residents “must come to see that the roots of racism are very deep in our country, and there must be something positive and massive in order to get rid of all the effects of racism and the tragedies of racial injustice.” King spoke in depth about the Poor People’s Campaign , a mass movement for working class Americans and one that he was set to spearhead in the coming months and years. He encouraged the audience before him to mobilize like never before to radically transform America into the great nation our leaders proclaim it to be. We have not seen that greatness evenly distributed amongst all Americans but that doesn’t mean we won’t one day leave this country better than we received it. We must, as King advised, not give up on the promise of a better tomorrow; not the watered down half-quotes that Republicans will likely parrot today but a future that works for the many and the marginalized. A better tomorrow that is only possible through the eradication of white supremacy.