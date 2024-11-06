“The people who are voting for him are not voting against their own interests,” Wilkerson reminded us. “They’re voting for the interests that matter most to them, and for many many many Americans — as we saw on January 6th — this means maintaining their position at the very top of the American hierarchy [and] caste system.” What will it take to get Americans to be more interested in something grander? Perhaps the vision that Democrats, as incumbents, didn’t paint. In her effort to defend the economy and other reported gains, Harris didn’t honor the fears, frustration, and urgent need for something more. “In her unprecedented run for office,” Taylor wrote, “Harris has almost completely retreated from the more progressive positions she took during the heated primary in 2020 and the bolder proposals that the Biden-Harris campaign eventually adopted.” In an ideal world being eloquent and prepared would have been enough. But when you are up against something as irrational as white America’s fear of change, excitement over what is over the horizon is a necessity.