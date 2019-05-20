Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Abortion
Wellness
Celebrities Are Sharing Their Abortion Stories
by
Molly Longman
Abortion in America
News
Don't Boycott Alabama Because Of The Abortion Bill — Come Fight With Us
Robyn Hammontree
May 20, 2019
News
Anti-Birth Control Group Reportedly Lied To Get Government Funding
Natalie Gontcharova
May 20, 2019
TV Shows
SNL
’s Leslie Jones Will Not Be A Handmaid For Anti-Abortion White Men
Alexis Reliford
May 19, 2019
Abortion Access
US News
Missouri Passes Extreme Bill Criminalizing Abortion After Eight Weeks
Sarah Midkiff
May 18, 2019
News
The Women Running In 2020 Lead The Fight Against Extreme Abortion Bans
Andrea González-R...
May 17, 2019
Work & Money
I'm A Pregnant CEO & Want Business Leaders To Stand Up For Abortion Rights
Amy Nelson
May 17, 2019
Pop Culture
Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Busy Philipps & All The Other Celebs Calling ...
Earlier this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a ban on abortion at any stage of gestation, save for when the pregnant person’s life is in
by
Kaitlin Reilly
News
How To Fight Anti-Abortion Laws Around The Country
If you're angry and exhausted about the wave of extreme anti-abortion laws around the country — most recently, the bans signed by the governors of
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
You Can Still Get An Abortion In Alabama & Georgia
Abortion is still legal in Alabama and Georgia, but you wouldn't know it from the rapid spread of misinformation and alarming headlines following the
by
Andrea González-R...
Video
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s T...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 314 into law Wednesday, making performing abortions at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy a felony in the state.
by
Rachel Selvin
News
Alabama Governor Signs Law To Effectively Ban Abortion In The Sta...
On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a measure that bans abortion at any stage of gestation, except in cases in which the woman's life is
by
Andrea González-R...
Entertainment News
Lights, Camera, No Action In Georgia: Hollywood Fights The State’...
Georgia spoiled more than a few peaches with its controversial new abortion law, and now Hollywood is clapping back — but perhaps a bit softer and
by
Alexis Reliford
Health News
The Truth About Georgia's "Heartbeat" Abortion Ban
On Tuesday, Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed one of the most extreme anti-abortion bills into a law. The so-named "heartbeat bill," HB 481, bans
by
Cory Stieg
News
With
Roe v. Wade
In Danger, Some States Rush To Protect ...
Abortion rights in the United States are under attack. Anti-choice lawmakers have been introducing restrictions at a record pace this year, ranging from
by
Andrea González-R...
Wellness
Busy Philipps Is Pissed Off About Georgia's New Abortion Law
Busy Philipps just got real about abortion on her E! talk show. On Tuesday night’s episode, the star emotionally spoke about Georgia’s new
by
Molly Longman
Women's Health News
AOC Says New Abortion Law In Georgia Ignores "Basic Biology"
On Wednesday morning, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response to Georgia's new "heartbeat" bill, which was signed into law on Tuesday. The law bans
by
Cory Stieg
News
Kirsten Gillibrand Says She'll Only Nominate Pro-Choice Judges
Presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand promised that, if elected president, she will only nominate judges "who will commit to upholding Roe v.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Georgia Governor Signs Nation's Most Extreme Abortion Ban In...
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Tuesday a measure that will ban abortions in Georgia once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The ACLU and Planned
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Alabama Lawmakers Passed A Bill That Makes Performing Abortions A...
The Alabama state House voted 73-4 to pass a bill that would outlaw abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. The bill will now head to the
by
Amelia Harnish
US News
Trump Told Another Lie About Abortion At His Wisconsin Rally Last...
In an effort to counter-program the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump held a rally in Wisconsin on
by
Alejandra Salazar
News
Kansas' Supreme Court Decision Is A Major Victory For Aborti...
On Friday, the Kansas Supreme Court blocked a law banning dilation and evacuation (D&E), a procedure commonly used in second-trimester abortions. In its
by
Andrea González-R...
News
This Is How We Can Put A Stop To Abortion Bans
It’s flown under the radar, but don’t miss one of the most significant trends in politics now: Emboldened by their successful theft of a Supreme Court
by
Stephanie Schriock
Wellness
Little Woods
' Aching Portrayal Of Abortion & Health...
About halfway through Little Woods, Ollie (Tessa Thompson) offers a piece of advice to her sister Deb (Lily James). “Your choices are only as good as
by
Lux Alptraum
Movies
Little Woods
Is More Than A Movie For Tessa Thompson
Imagine a small, North Dakota town coming down off a fracking boom. The streets were once flooded with able-bodied men, who drastically outnumbered the
by
Kelsea Stahler
News
Lawmaker Introduces Anti-Abortion Bills Because Women Don't ...
A Republican lawmaker in Delaware has introduced two anti-abortion bills in his state because he believes abortion is contributing to the declining birth
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
News
Ohio Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortion Once A Fetal Heartbeat ...
Ohio just became the third state this year to enact a ban on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically happens at around six weeks of
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Texas Lawmakers Advance Bill That Could Make Abortions Punishable...
A total abortion ban criminalizing the procedure and classifying it as a homicide cleared a committee Tuesday and will now be debated at the Texas House
by
Andrea González-R...
News
The Anti-Abortion Movement Is Giving Trump His Path To Re-Election
Democratic lawmakers in New York and Virginia introduced legislation earlier this year to expand access to abortion in the later stages of pregnancy. They
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Louisiana Democrat Introduces Ban On Abortions Once A Fetal Heart...
Louisiana is the latest state to introduce legislation banning abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically happens at around six
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Alabama Bill Could Make Abortions After Two Weeks Punishable By T...
Getting an abortion two weeks after conception could in theory be a capital offense, and punishable by the death penalty, if Alabama state Rep. Terri
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
Politics
250 Abortion Restrictions Have Been Introduced This Year Alone, R...
Amid constant news of unconstitutional abortion bans like Georgia's "fetal heartbeat bill," passed on Friday, a new report found that anti-choice
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Ohio Revokes Funding For Planned Parenthood
This week, Planned Parenthood locations all across Ohio were notified by the Ohio Department of Health that they would no longer receive funding in
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
Georgia Senate Passes Bill Banning Abortion Once A Fetal Heartbea...
The Georgia Senate voted Friday to ban abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected. The anti-choice legislation is part of a wave of so-called
by
Andrea González-R...
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted