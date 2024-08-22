Enough Memes, Let’s Talk Policy: Abortion Rights Took Center Stage At The DNC

People have abortion access top of mind but Bracey Sherman reminds us that at the end of the day reproductive justice includes a wide range of issues like earning enough to be able to raise your family, quality and affordable housing, healthy food, preventative healthcare, and more. Bracey Sherman wants to see Democrats champion reproductive justice — the framework, not the buzzword. Abortion is still discussed in silos when it should be tied to other mainstream issues like the economy and healthcare. On top of that, abortion and family planning care has remained inaccessible to most who need it even before 2023. Despite thinly veiled federal protections, statewide restrictions and limited availability across the South and Midwest ensure that working class people of color are less likely to obtain the healthcare they deserve. “Roe was the bare minimum. Roe was broken,” Bracey Sherman continued. “You're saying let's go back to the bare minimum and that's not inspiring to me.”