Enough Memes, Let’s Talk Policy: Abortion Rights Took Center Stage At The DNC

Nearly 50,000 people packed into Chicago’s United Center for the 2024 Democratic National Convention . The words “our fight for reproductive freedom ” were splashed across the biggest screen on the main stage. In front of the block lettering, a Black woman named Kaitlyn Joshua stood and told the story of how abortion bans left her bleeding out and fighting for her life eleven weeks into her pregnancy. While preparing for her two-year-old’s birthday party, Joshua began to miscarry but doctors at two emergency rooms turned her away because of statewide bans. “No woman should experience what I endured,” she said on the first night of the Convention, “but too many have.” Kaitlyn Joshua was joined by other women from Texas and Kentucky who shared their personal experiences not being able to access healthcare, both before and after the repeal of Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. The message from the evening was clear: abortion access is on the ballot and the time for true reproductive justice is now.