Adriana Smith’s Case Isn’t Fiction — It’s Forced Pregnancy In Real Time

In 2021, even GoFundMe made a statement on Twitter acknowledging the uncomfortable truth: “ Millions of Americans are struggling to pay for life's essentials right now... But GoFundMe was never made to be a source of support for basic needs, and it can never be a replacement for robust federal relief.” Now as April Newkirk has had her hands tied behind her back, that same “pro-life” government is doing little to nothing to assist her with the fallout of the decision they have forced upon her. Moments and situations like this can stop us in our tracks and make us feel helpless, but we do have power and it lives in how we respond. We must reiterate that policies like these do not serve the people they’re intended to protect.