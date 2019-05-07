Georgia Governor Signs Nation's Most Extreme Abortion Ban Into Law

"To the Georgia lawmakers who supported this legislation: You were right to be nervous about voting for House Bill 481," Staci Fox, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, said in a statement to Refinery29. "We warned you. If you choose to vote against women's rights, we’ll be voting against you in the next election. We're putting lawmakers on notice: Your votes are far outside the mainstream and we will now spend our time and energy launching a campaign to replace you. That work begins now. The people of this state stood up and spoke out against this draconian legislation and our lawmakers chose not to listen. Now we are mobilizing and we are coming for their seats. They will be held accountable for playing politics with women's health."