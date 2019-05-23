Skip navigation!
Kamala Harris' Plan To Fight Maternal Mortality
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
Breaking news and trending stories from around the globe on issues affecting women everywhere.
Shopping
The Best Memorial Day Sales: A Real-Time Report Of Every Major Fashion Deal
Emily Ruane
10 hours ago
Music
Leaked New Mac Miller Track Details Heartbreaking Relationship With Drugs & Family
Kaitlin Reilly
12 hours ago
Entertainment News
The Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Nipsey Hussle Has Reportedly Been Indicted For Murder
Kaitlin Reilly
12 hours ago
TV Shows
Everything We Know About
Big Little Lies
Season 2
Do you hear that? It's the sounds of coastal Californian wealth, suppressed deadly secrets, and PTA infighting. That could only mean one thing: Big Little
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
Olivia Jade Apparently Wants To Return To USC This Fall Following...
After all that college admissions scandal drama, Olivia Jade Giannulli may want to go back to school. The jaw-dropping college admissions scandal that
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Cardi B Reportedly Cancels Upcoming Show Due To Plastic-Surgery C...
Two weeks after addressing her liposuction during a performance in Tennessee, Cardi B is reportedly taking time off due to complications from her
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Experts' Guide To The Best New York City Hair Salons
Finding a salon and a hairstylist is like dating. You have to play the field a bit, get together a couple of times, weigh your options, and ultimately
by
Us
Beauty
6 Beauty Brands That Are Fighting Anti-Abortion Laws
Whether you're tuning into news, getting constant push alerts on your phone, or scrolling down your Twitter feed, it feels like every day there's a new
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
10 At-Home Foot Peels That
Actually
Work
Warm weather may be good for freeing up the subway aisles from space-sucking puffer coats, but it also means one more thing: Your feet, after seeing only
by
Refinery29
Entertainment News
The Most Disturbing Details From The NXIVM Sex Cult Case
At this point, nothing should surprise me when it comes to accusations against Smallville actress Allison Mack and Keith Raniere, two prominent members of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
11 Skin-Care Products That Just Hit Target For Summer
Summer is just around the bend, but after a long winter, your medicine cabinet is likely still in disarray. Now that it's officially time to put the jars
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
A Starbucks Cup, 2 Water Bottles & Dany's Style — All The Th...
Fact: Game of Thrones fans are not happy. Aside from the petition demanding a rewrite (of which, Sophie Turner's not too thrilled), Twitter is blowing up
by
Eliza Huber
Books & Art
These Thrillers Will Keep You Glued To The Page This Summer
What is the definition of a thriller, anyway? There are psychological thrillers, crime thrillers, spy thrillers, YA slashers about cheerleaders. The
by
Elena Nicolaou
Beauty
Harry Styles Got 3 Tiny New Tattoos — But What Do They Mean?
Harry Styles has a lot of tattoos — this, we know. What we didn't know was that the internet's favorite boyfriend recently added three new tattoos to
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Dermstore Is Having A
Huge
Blowout Sale — & These Are Ou...
There's always a way to justify a little vanity refresh. Maybe you just moved and you're looking to stock a brand-new medicine cabinet. Maybe you just
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
Brooklyn Beckham & Girlfriend Hana Cross Finally Made Their Red C...
A young celebrity couple has taken their love off Instagram and onto the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, Brooklyn Beckham and
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Work & Money
McDonald's Faces 25 Harassment Complaints — Backed by Time&#...
On Tuesday May 21, two days before the McDonald's annual shareholder meeting, 25 women announced they had filed lawsuits or complaints against the fast
by
Ludmila Leiva
Beauty
Fans Think Taylor Swift's Blue Hair Is Another TS7 Clue
Taylor Swift's pastel hair era is nowhere near over. The "Me!" singer recently made a return to music with a highly teased single, news of an upcoming
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
I Tried The Ordinary's $12 Face Mask — & It's Perfect F...
Earlier this month, Deciem took to Instagram to announce that its beloved budget-friendly brand The Ordinary would make its first foray into face masks
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
News
AOC & Elizabeth Warren Had Some
Thoughts
About That
...
Our watch has ended, but that doesn't mean we're anywhere near done dissecting the Game of Thrones series finale. After nearly a decade, the hit HBO
by
Andrea González-R...
Work & Money
These
Game of Thrones
Finale Memes Will Help You Cope Wi...
On Sunday night, Game of Thrones fans across the globe reached a historic day: The end of an 8-year saga. But as the show's highly anticipated eighth
by
Refinery29 Editors
TV Shows
George R.R. Martin Just Outlined Some Big Differences Between The...
Our watch has ended. The series finale of Game of Thrones has aired, disappointing some fans and winning others money in bets over who would take the Iron
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Spirit
Geminis: How To Seduce, Love, And Sex Them
Happy Gemini season! People born under the sign of the Twins are known for being intelligent, outgoing, playful, and adaptable — and of course these
by
Erika W. Smith
Movies
The Official Cast Of
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Is Un...
Whether you're a fan of his highly-stylized films or not, director Quentin Tarantino certainly knows how to create buzz. He's done so with his upcoming
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movie Reviews
Booksmart
Is The High School Movie Smart Girls Have Alwa...
By sophomore year in high school, my best friend and I owned so many articles of clothing in common that we had to outfit plan so as to avoid a repeat of
by
Anne Cohen
Beauty
MAC & Benefit Are Making It
So
Easy To Support Planned P...
With the Trump Administration and states like Alabama and Georgia never not proposing rules that could signal the end of abortion access in America as we
by
Rachel Lubitz
News
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Son Remains In Critical Condition After...
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family is hoping that her newborn son, who was cut from her womb after she was murdered last month, will survive, despite being in
by
Andrea González-R...
Music
Billie Eilish Signed This Ukulele & It Could Be Yours
Research shows that women are underrepresented in all areas of music: as performers, as songwriters, and behind the scenes. While a lot of people, from
by
Courtney E. Smith
TV Shows
This Is The Summer 2019 TV Preview You Need
Last year, there appeared to be a large amount of summer TV. But now, we behold the summer 2019 TV preview. There is more television arriving in this
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Villanelle's Parisian Apartment In
Killing Eve
Seas...
There are lots of enviable things in the BBC series Killing Eve. Sandra Oh's hair, for starters, Jodie Comer in that Molly Goddard dress we still haven't
by
Jess Commons
