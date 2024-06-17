Refinery29 Builds Out Executive Team With Appointment Of CRO & CFO

"I am thrilled to step into the role of Chief Revenue Officer at Refinery29. As a strategic partner, we have the unique ability to help brands understand their audiences on a deeper level, uncovering their motivations and perceptions to drive impactful engagement. R29’s content not only stays ahead of trends but claims white space to align with a brand's missions. Our strategic talent relationships foster an ongoing pipeline that builds a strong sense of community and trust,” said Ashley Meade, newly appointed CRO. "I look forward to mirroring the strength and power of the R29 brand into our commercial growth and continuing to deliver innovative solutions that resonate with our audience and elevate our clients' needs."