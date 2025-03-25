Refinery29 (R29) is partnering with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to bring a slate of future-forward conversations about fashion, beauty, gaming, and sustainability to SCADstyle 2025, the university’s signature event celebrating global creative leadership, happening March 31 through April 3, 2025. This collaboration marks the latest chapter in Refinery29’s growing relationship with SCAD, debuting a brand-new panel series titled, Next In, curated exclusively for SCADstyle.
The multi-day event brings together some of the top visionaries, innovators, and cultural disruptors across design, fashion, entertainment, tech, and culture, with over 20 of SCAD’s top-ranked degree programs represented including business of beauty and fragrance, interactive design and game development, and more.
Expanding on last year’s successful R29 X SCAD: Next In Beauty event, this collaboration features four engaging conversations led by R29 editors and cultural tastemakers, offering students and cultural enthusiasts insider insight into the future of their industries, including:
Gloss Angeles hosts R29 Beauty Director Sara Tan and Kirbie Johnson host a live recording of their award-winning beauty podcast. Known for its mix of glam, wellness, and celebrity culture, the show welcomes special guest Violette Serrat, founder of Violette_FR, for a lively conversation on what’s driving the beauty industry today.
R29 Entertainment Director Melissah Yang sits down with Lead UI Designer of the simulator game inZOI Jiyoon Yoon to discuss the process of designing immersive digital words and crafting user experiences followed by a live demo of the game in action.
R29 Fashion Director Irina Grechko and renowned designer Willy Chavarria speak about the power of identity, inclusion, and storytelling through fashion with an intimate look into Chavarria’s creative process.
Sustainability pioneer Eileen Fisher joins Carli Whitwell, Refinery 29’s Senior Director of Editorial, for a candid discussion about building a mission-driven brand, advancing circular fashion practices and driving progress in the fashion industry through transparency and intention.
“SCADstyle is a powerful space where the next generation of creatives can see themselves reflected in the stories we tell and the conversations we lead,” said Carli Whitwell, Senior Director of Editorial at Refinery29. “At Refinery29, we’re always thinking about what’s next and with this partnership for ‘Next In,’ we are so excited to bring that future-forward thinking to such an inspiring and intentional community of emerging talent.”
As the global leader of art, design, and innovation in higher education, SCAD seamlessly aligns with Refinery29’s commitment to championing inclusive, culture-shifting content that reaches and resonates with audiences globally. SCADstyle is a cornerstone of that mission, offering attendees the opportunity to connect directly with people who are redefining style and design across every discipline.
