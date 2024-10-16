You told us loud and clear that you don’t want anyone else telling you what to do with your body. Twenty-one percent of you said you have considered moving to another country in light of reduced access to reproductive rights in America, compared to only 9% who said you have altered your behavior when it comes to sex and dating. One millennial reader told us she has “actually moved to a different state” and another said, “I live in a state with strong reproductive protections so I would stay here or leave the country based on the election outcome.”