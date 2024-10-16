The upcoming US election is on everyone’s minds and people have a LOT to say about it. Scroll through your socials, turn on a podcast, open your group chat, and there’s likely a lot of chatter. And why shouldn’t we be talking? This is arguably the closest election in recent history — with a few weeks left until November 5, the polls are showing candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump neck-in-neck.
Given all this conversation, we wanted to know what was most important to our audience, aka YOU, when casting your vote and how you were navigating the road to the polling station, both practically and emotionally. So Refinery29’s internal research team, R29 Intelligence, conducted a study to hear how R29ers are feeling about the election.
515 of you, our dedicated Refinery 29 readers, responded. We had a mix of women along with a handful of men and non-binary folks from across the country ages 18+, with 30% BIPOC respondents. Here’s what you told us:
R29 readers are experiencing a mix of emotions going into the election
Seventy-six percent of people who responded to our poll told us they are engaged politically, with Gen Z being even more engaged (85%) than other generations. You told us that President Biden dropping out of the race fueled your engagement with one in two of you saying you became more involved after he announced he would not be seeking reelection.
With high engagement comes high emotions. There is a lot of anxiety around this election, with 59% of you saying you are nervous and 57% feeling worried. Gen Z, many of whom are voting in their first election, and with their futures so dependent on this next administration, are feeling particularly overwhelmed (39%, which is almost two times that of the R29 audience overall).
But that does not mean you are all breathing into a paper bag as you count down the days to November 5. About half of you (48%) told us that you are feeling hopeful (48%). A Gen Z reader explained, “I actively avoided news because the race was so exhausting. Now, I am back to myself who pays attention and talks to other people about politics! I finally have hope for the first time in years.”
R29 readers do their homework
When it comes to who to vote for, you do your research. Two-thirds of our respondents say they either want all the possible information or at least do in-depth research on specific issues.
You told us you are getting most of your election news from traditional media outlets (74%) such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. In terms of formats, just about as many of you are getting your political news on social media (50%) as on TV (59%). Gen Z is the exception to this, being much more likely to get their political news on social (78%).
R29 readers will base their vote on reproductive rights
When we asked what issues are most important to how you will vote in the upcoming election, reproductive rights overwhelmingly came to the top with 80% of you saying it will be key in how you will cast your ballot. The next most important issue was the economy with 69% of you identifying it as impactful to how you vote, followed by healthcare (66%) and climate change (61%).
The threatening of reproductive rights in America has incited you to take action. Forty-three percent of you told us you have donated to organizations supporting reproductive rights and another 32% have become more politically active, protesting and canvassing, for example. Gen Z respondents feel a particularly urgent response to this issue: Fifty-six percent have donated to organizations supporting reproductive rights and 52% have become more politically active.
The list of reproductive rights issues that keeps you up at night is long. In addition to 84% of you being concerned about access to abortion services, you are also highly concerned about privacy of reproductive health information (81%), maternal healthcare and support (81%), and availability of contraception (79%). You believe reproductive healthcare is a right no matter who you are or what stage of life you are in. Seventy-two percent of you are concerned about access to comprehensive sex education in schools, as well as LGBTQIA+ family planning rights (68%) and protection of in vitro fertilization treatments (68%).
You told us loud and clear that you don’t want anyone else telling you what to do with your body. Twenty-one percent of you said you have considered moving to another country in light of reduced access to reproductive rights in America, compared to only 9% who said you have altered your behavior when it comes to sex and dating. One millennial reader told us she has “actually moved to a different state” and another said, “I live in a state with strong reproductive protections so I would stay here or leave the country based on the election outcome.”
R29 readers will make their voices heard, even if the system is broken
You recognize you’re working within a system that is not ideal. Regardless of how you lean politically, 76% believe our democracy is broken. Nearly all of you (90%) said we need a more representative government and two-thirds feel political parties and politicians don’t care about people like you.
But you also know nothing will change if you just watch from the sidelines. Ninety-five percent of you indicated you are planning to vote in the upcoming election. You’re going to take your strongly held beliefs and cast your ballot.
See you at the polls.
