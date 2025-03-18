Refinery29 Celebrates 20 Years With The 29Rooms Road Trip

Refinery29, the leading media and entertainment company for young women and underrepresented voices, is proud to announce the return of its groundbreaking experiential platform, 29Rooms, in celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary. Returning with fresh energy and an evolved format, the 29Rooms Road Trip is a traveling pop-up series that will unfold throughout the year, bringing immersive, unforgettable experiences to cultural moments and communities across the country.
Kicking off this highly anticipated journey is The Lunar Lounge, an exclusive experience taking place in Palm Springs, California, from April 12-13, 2025. Set against the desert backdrop, Refinery29 is transforming a stunning Palm Springs villa into a fully immersive world where beauty, art, and wellness collide. Blending indoor and outdoor spaces, the event stays true to 29Rooms’ roots of creativity and interactive fun, featuring a mix of hands-on services, vibrant art installations, and transformative moments designed to leave guests inspired, recharged and connected.
“For two decades, Refinery29 has been dedicated to creating moments and offerings that resonate deeply with our audience,” said Rheanna Gaskin, Head of Experiential, Refinery29. “We listen to our community — leveraging data and insight — and translate what we learn into moments that matter. The return of 29Rooms is a testament to that commitment, offering immersive experiences and environments that celebrate individuality, spark creativity, and foster a real sense of connection."
The Lunar Lounge: A Cosmic Recharge Experience
Inspired by celestial energy and cosmic themes, The Lunar Lounge invites guests to unwind, reset and connect through a series of engaging experiences curated in partnership with leading brands, all aligning with Refinery29’s dedication to self-expression and wellness.
Goddess of Glow with eos: Inspired by the Greek goddess Eos, this astral glow-up celebrates fragrance as a self-care ritual. Guests will refresh and recharge with fan-favorite eos products, leaving them looking, feeling, and smelling, one of a kind.
The Lunar Cycle with First Response: Taking women’s health from taboo to totally empowering, this space invites guests to engage in open, honest dialogue while relaxing in a dreamy, otherworldly haven designed for comfort and confidence.
Since its debut, 29Rooms has revolutionized the experiential marketing space, becoming one of the first large-scale immersive events to merge culture, creativity, and community. Powered by insights from R29 Intelligence, Refinery29’s proprietary research and data platform, 29Rooms is designed to reflect what audiences want most — experiences that are meaningful, inspiring, and community-driven. With hundreds of thousands of attendees and a global digital reach, 29Rooms has set the standard for how brands and audiences connect in real life.
Refinery29 also continues to curate a dynamic lineup of influencers, tastemakers, and performers, ensuring that each event is infused with the voices and talent that matter most to our audience. Through T29, our dedicated talent and partnerships arm, we identify and collaborate with the most influential voices shaping culture today. From beauty and fashion creators to music and entertainment figures, our activations amplify the personalities shaping culture today — reinforcing Refinery29’s authority in fashion, beauty, and beyond.
In 2025, Refinery29 is evolving 29Rooms beyond its original concept, taking the experience on the road to meet audiences where they are. Each stop on the 29Rooms Road Trip will tap into local culture, highlight regional voices, and offer new and exciting opportunities for attendees to engage with Refinery29’s mission of celebrating individuality, inspiring others, and connecting communities.
“This isn’t just a comeback — it’s a leap forward,” added Gaskin. “We’re honoring the past 20 years while looking ahead to the next 20, leading with innovation and connection."
