How This Visual Artist Creates Her Own Language
by
Gianna Doxey
29rooms is our Funhouse Of Style, Culture, And Creativity
More from 29Rooms
29Rooms
Why This Artist Creates Collages To Relax
Gianna Doxey
Dec 28, 2018
29Rooms
The Artist Whose Canvas Is Her Own Body
Gianna Doxey
Dec 27, 2018
29Rooms
Justin J Wee "Loses Control" In His 29Rooms Artist In Residence
Gianna Doxey
Dec 21, 2018
29Rooms
Why This Illustrator Never Erases Her "Mistakes"
In this year's 29Rooms art show in Brooklyn, we debuted our first"Artist in Residence" exhibit where we brought in 6 artists to practice in the space, in
by
Gianna Doxey
29Rooms
The Illustrator Behind Your Favorite R29 Images
In this year's 29Rooms art show in Brooklyn, we debuted our first "Artist in Residence" exhibit where we brought in 6 artists to practice in the space, in
by
Gianna Doxey
29Rooms
Celebrate Your Values With These 29Rooms Posters
29Rooms is a celebration of the values that Refinery29 holds dear, from the power of creativity and the importance of individuality to the ever growing
by
Amy Buchanan
29Rooms
Don't Miss Out on the Event of the Year: Get Your 29Rooms Lo...
This year, we’re giving you even more reason to get excited for the holiday season. 29Rooms is coming to Los Angeles again in 2018, and it’s going to
by
Us
TV Shows
Anna Chlumsky Says Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Return To
Veep
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has returned to Veep after her cancer treatment. Last September, the actress announced on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Celebrities Told Us All The Ways They Expand Their Realities At 2...
Last night, celebrities hit the red carpet in Brooklyn, New York to celebrate Refinery29's newest 29Rooms tour, Expand Your Reality. This year,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Books & Art
Welcome To 29Rooms, Where You Can Expand Your Reality
No, you're not dreaming — Refinery29's 29Rooms back. The groundbreaking art experience has returned to New York City for its fifth year to once again
by
Us
29Rooms
Before We Sell Out, Buy Your 29Rooms New York Tickets Today
It's been four years since we first launched 29Rooms right here in New York, and we're bringing it back bigger than ever this year. The 2018 29Rooms New
by
Us
Dedicated Feature
Mark Your Calendars For 29Rooms San Francisco
Chances are, you're already planning your summer months around outdoor concerts, beach trips, and long-weekend road trips. But before you completely book
by
Jen Anderson
29Rooms
12 Can't Miss Chicago Hot Spots To Visit Post-29Rooms
New York: check! California: check! 29Rooms, Refinery29’s annual style and culture pop-up, is officially done being strictly bi-coastal. For the first
by
Eliza Huber
29Rooms
Your Last Chance To See The 29Rooms "Turn It Into Art" Tour Will ...
Have you been following along with the 29Rooms Instagram since the "Turn It Into Art" tour launched in New York last September? Well, you're in luck.
by
Us
Enter to Win
Win Tickets To 29Rooms & Lollapalooza!
Summer is the perfect season to get out of your comfort zone and immerse yourself in new cities and experiences. But if you’ve been finding your
by
Refinery29
Events
You’re Invited: First-Ever 29Rooms San Francisco Tickets Now on Sale
The wait is over: Tickets are officially on sale for 29Rooms San Francisco. Get your crew together, pick your date, and buy tickets now to San
by
Refinery29
Street Style
The Best Street Style Looks From 29Rooms L.A.
It's tough to sum up 29Rooms with a straightforward description. One part magical, interactive adult funhouse and one part visually enticing art exhibit,
by
Allie Briggs
29Rooms
This 29Rooms Exhibit Is Challenging Us To Think Big
With another iteration of 29Rooms officially underway, it’s safe to say the event's first-ever foray into the West Coast has been a pretty successful
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Fashion
How The 29Rooms Merch Actually Got Made
This might be the last weekend for 29Rooms Los Angeles (say it isn't so!), and yes, the event might be sold out, but lucky for you, there's still a way to
by
Jessica Chou
Celebrity Style
Every Star Who Hit The Red Carpet At 29Rooms In LA
29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art has begun, and a host of celebrities attended the opening night on December 7. To celebrate the transformative
by
Sarah Midkiff
29Rooms
Your Go-To Guide For Capturing The Ultimate 29Rooms Photos
If you haven't had the opportunity to experience the magic that is 29Rooms IRL sometime over the past three years, you've probably at the very least seen
by
Allie Briggs
Living
Where To Eat, Party & Play Near 29Rooms L.A.
29Rooms opened in downtown L.A. THIS week and we're beyond pumped to share our interactive funhouse of style, culture, and technology with our West Coast
by
Kayla Unnerstall
Pop Culture
Janelle Monáe Has A Message For Men During The #MeToo Movement
Singer, music producer, actress, and activist: There are many titles to describe the inimitable Janelle Monáe. In 2016, the star, then best known for
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Books & Art
Juno Calypso Is Bringing Her Immersive Speakeasy To 29Rooms L.A.
If you were lucky enough to step into 28-year-old Juno Calypso's room when it landed in 29Rooms in New York back in September, then you already know how
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Books & Art
Maisie Cousins Wants Her 29Rooms L.A. Installation To Make You Horny
Maisie Cousins doesn't mince words about her art. The "juicy," "instinctive," and "smelly" pieces have made their way into Late at Tate Britain in London,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
29Rooms
West Coast, Gear Up — 29Rooms Is Coming To L.A.
If you follow us on Instagram (or just about anywhere else), you've probably heard of 29Rooms, our highly curated funhouse of style, culture, and
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Fashion
Run, Don't Walk — We Just Dropped Merch
You bought tickets for 29Rooms before they sold out. Your full online shopping carts are, at least in part, a result of our e-mail newsletters. You eat,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Entertainment
Watch How We Made 29Rooms In NYC Happen
From September 8 through 11, Williamsburg was buzzing with Instagram's favorite feminist paradise: 29Rooms. An interactive experience created to inspire
by
Rachel Selvin
Pop Culture
Your BFF Sasheer Zamata Talks About Life Post-
SNL
At Our...
29Rooms is Refinery29's funhouse of style, culture, and technology. Find out more about this year's event here. Sasheer Zamata is serious bestie
by
Meagan Fredette
29Rooms
How 29Rooms, Refinery29's Instagram Playground, Came To Be
It's hard to sum up 29Rooms, Refinery29's interactive space of 29 individually curated, artist-collaborated rooms, into one, succinct definition. That's
by
Madeline Buxton
