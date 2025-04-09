I’m in My Celestial Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Your home is an extension of you — let it breathe, move, and evolve. I don’t believe in rigid aesthetics; I let my space speak to me. Some days, I feel the need for more plants, fresh flowers, or for an altar rearrangement. Other times, I’ll shift my furniture, clear a corner, and open up space for new energy to flow. Your home should feel like a sanctuary. Don’t decorate for trends, decorate for resonance. What colors soothe you? What objects make you feel powerful? What arrangements feel balanced? Let your home be a conversation between you and your energy.