Gold Hoops Aren’t Just My Aesthetic. They’re My Legacy

I am an opulent woman on purpose. My existence as a fat Latina writer who does not have a single degree and no plans on ever getting one is defiant. I am successful and hungry, and I adorn myself to reflect it. I am the boastful daughter my mother deserves. I climbed out of too many dead ends to pretend I am anything other than my parent's victory. I'm Mamita Toña's unflinching granddaughter and Art's storytelling cousin, archiving all of his tales. I am the daughter of Jose Elmer Salgado, who still wraps his chain carefully around itself each night. My dresser stores its own riches; some of the gold isn't real, but that doesn't matter. Each earring, ring, and bracelet proves that our history withstood the unimaginable. The civil war that displaced my parents tried to take all, and we clawed it right back. If you ever catch my mother at mass on Sunday morning, you will see our family tree catching the light, sparkling from her wrists and ears, and so the story goes.

