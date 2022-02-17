When I came back to Los Angeles, I felt a weight lift off my chest. I started smiling more, going out with friends again, and even feeling more adventurous, more like myself. I started calling Mami Celina every week, and she kept sharing herself with me. Even amid her exhaustion, she always made time. I loved hearing all her stories, the good and the bad. She talked about the earthquakes, the corruption, and the war. She shared memories about joyous beach days, the moment she gave birth, growing up as the eldest daughter of seven, her recuerdos of my Honduran great-grandmother. She told me how much she missed her own father and gave me advice about children. She wanted me to show her the views from my home and planned to visit LA with my mom. She wanted to go to Washington, DC, for Christmas because, oh, she loved being with the family on Christmas. We had plans. Don’t we all?

