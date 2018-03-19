Skip navigation!
Death Week
Spirit
Meet The Medium With A Psychotherapy Background
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
4 Sounds That Might Mean You Have A Ghost
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
What It's Really Like To Be A Female Ghost Hunter
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
I Graduated Law School — & Decided To Become A "Death Doula"
by
Annie Georgia Greenberg
Wellness
Misery Loves Company:
Modern Loss
Author Talks About The Taboo Around ...
Elisa Kreisinger
Mar 19, 2018
Wellness
What Happens When You Donate Your Body To Science
Sara Coughlin
Nov 1, 2017
Spirit
Beyond The Sugar Skull — What We Can Really Learn From The Day Of The Dead
Sara Coughlin
Nov 1, 2017
Relationships
What It's Like To Watch Your Partner Die
Last summer, I was reading one of my interchangeable brain-candy British thrillers in my in-laws’ bedroom, leaning back in the off-white leather easy cha
by
Donna Freydkin
Spirit
What Living One Block Away From A Funeral Home Has Taught Me Abou...
I haven't attended a funeral since I was a teenager, but it feels like I've crashed a couple dozen in the last year. I pass the Joseph G. Duffy f
by
Sara Coughlin
Wellness
Exactly How A Doctor Knows That Someone Is Dead
It's a familiar scene for any loyal Grey's Anatomy or ER viewer: A patient goes into cardiac arrest or stops breathing. The doctor rushes in and
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
Will Visiting A Graveyard At Night Get You Arrested?
Attending ghost tours and haunted houses as Halloween approaches is one thing, but the diehard scare-seekers among us may be left cold (and thoroughly unaf
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
Broad City
Was Wrong About The Whole Tattoos & Jewish Ce...
In the season 4 premiere of Broad City, we finally see the origin story behind Abbi and Ilana's friendship. Between jumping turnstiles and going to Be
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
5 Colleges That Are Definitely Haunted
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
What’s Actually Going On With That Spooky Photo You Took
It's not easy having an interest in the paranormal while holding firm to the idea that seeing is believing. In theory, ghostly photographs — ones th
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
What You’re Probably Getting Wrong About Reincarnation
Unless you're Hindu, you probably have a pretty simple idea of what reincarnation is: You live, you die, and repeat. Taken as little more than that, t
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
How Ancient Egyptian Mummification Really Worked
Call us morbid, but we consider the process of mummification endlessly fascinating. And thanks to the upcoming sure-to-be blockbuster film The Mummy, we ge
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
11 Darkly Hilarious Tombstones
by
Sara Coughlin
Makeup
This Is What It's Really Like To Do Makeup… On Dead People
You won't believe how they give the skin a rosy pink glow.
by
Alix Tunell
Wellness
Traditional Funerals Are The Worst — Here’s What Millennials Are ...
Exactly one month after Lily Griffin’s third birthday, she was laid to rest. Nothing could take away from the tragedy of that moment, but Lily’
by
Sarah Jacoby
Work & Money
Why Every 20-Something Needs A Will
Not to get morbid, but there's one more step to #adulting that you probably haven't thought about — especially if you don't have kids
by
Anna Davies
Spirit
30 Times When Funerals Were Too Funny Not To Laugh
by
Sophie Kreitzberg
Spirit
9 Women Share Their Most Terrifying & Awesome Ghost Stories
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
8 Things To Never Say To Someone Who’s Grieving — & What To...
by
Kimberly Truong
Travel
My Father Has No Grave — So I Visit Him Where He Lived
Last year, when our friend Alex* invited my boyfriend and me to come to Montauk for a few days, I was hesitant at first. Though it was the beginning of the
by
Jesse Sposato
Spirit
The Surprisingly Sensible Way The Church Of Satan Views Death
Satanists get a bad rap — maybe it has something to do with their name. Although mainstream Satanism doesn't even worship the Devil (followers a
by
Sara Coughlin
Spirit
This Is What It Feels Like To
Almost
Die
Illustrated by Tyler Spangler. Near-death experiences are often talked about, but actually researching them can be pretty difficult. Now, a new study begin
by
Sarah Jacoby
Sex
What I Think About When I Think About Death
The typical pregnant woman spends lots of energy imagining what kind of parent she’ll be. How she’ll handle the sleep issues, get her kid to ea
by
Rebecca Soffer
Tech
Here’s Why I Saved My Mom’s Last Voicemail
Her voice is scratchy, each word an effort. “And make sure you buy hamburgers.” I remember putting my phone on speaker at that point as I rolle
by
Anna Davies
Spirit
How 5 Different Religions Deal With Grief
by
Kimberly Truong
Spirit
My Mom Planned Her Own Funeral, & It Was The Best Gift She Ever G...
It was a typical cold and dreary February day in Indiana, with only a slight gray light coming in from the church skylight above where I sat in the front r
by
Rachel Mack
Los Angeles
These Two Millennials Want To Change The Way We Die
“I wasn’t some kooky kid who was collecting dead animals and keeping them in jars,” Amber Carvaly explains. “I was obsessed with Th
by
Lexy Lebsack
Work & Money
Why I Decided To Become A “Death Doula” At 33
Evi Numen, 33, of Philadelphia, could be considered a little death-obsessed. She’s the curator and founder of Thanatography.com, a site that showcase
by
Christine Colby
Tech
My Friend Died Suddenly – & I Found Out On Facebook
My husband found out about his friend Louise’s sudden death on Facebook. Her brother posted the news on her timeline. It was right above a video of K
by
Cole Kazdin
Spirit
This Is What Death Really Looks Like
by
Hayley MacMillen
