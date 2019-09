Williams shares one particularly spooky anecdote about an investigation at Kentucky's notorious Waverly Hills sanatorium , in which she and the rest of the Broads got in over their heads. The trouble started when the team got in touch with one of the resident ghosts and ignored her warnings not to go into the hospital's basement. "We went anyway, because we don’t listen," Williams says. It wasn't long before Williams sensed a change in the air."I just got a gut feeling that something was wrong," Williams says. "I saw a black shadow in our laser lights and I felt a pinch on the inside of my arm. I was halfway across the room before my sister and everybody else noticed. I was like, 'We’ve got to go,' so they snatched up everything, and we all went hauling up out of there."When they made it back upstairs, Williams found bruises and marks on her arm where she'd felt something pinch it. "It looked like a puncture mark from where someone was either trying to give me blood or take it," she says. So, let this be a lesson to any budding ghost hunters: If something feels wrong, go with that feeling.