Your Horoscope This Week: July 20 To 26

Once the Leo New Moon strikes on July 24th, it’s go time, but it’s not about the hustle. It’s about the heart. This is your moment to set intentions around what lights you up from the inside out. You’re done creating for clout or chasing people who don’t reciprocate your fire. Mercury’s retrograde in this same sector is your cosmic cue to slow down and fine-tune what you want to say, make, love, and share. Be bold about your artistry. Let your romantic standards rise. Redefine what joy looks like for you and make sure it’s not performative. This isn’t about returning to the old you. It’s about getting clearer on the true you that’s always been trying to emerge beneath the noise. Your creativity, your pleasure, your voice? They deserve a front-row seat in your life now.