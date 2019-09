7 Healing Morning Rituals That Will Help You Set An Intention For Your Day

But even if you don't consider yourself spiritual , there are small things you can do to attain a mindful state in the morning, explains Jhenah Telyndru , priestess and author of The Mythic Moons of Avalon . "Starting the day with as clear of an energetic slate as possible is critical," she adds. Rituals allow you to let go of outmoded perspectives, put down emotional energy saps, and meet people from a place of openness and empathy, she says. In other words, they are worth your time.