I'm definitely someone who likes to use a run as a way to think about all the things I have to do during my day, but with mindful running, I actively let these thoughts come and go. It may not feel as productive in the moment, but I do feel better at the end of the run knowing that I took time for myself. "The moment we realise we are getting distracted, caught up in those thoughts, we are choosing to let them go, to step back from that thinking," Puddicombe says. Basically, the key is deciding to deal with your thoughts and worries when you're done running. "The important thing is that we don't get consumed, overwhelmed, or distracted by these many thoughts."