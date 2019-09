So, mindful running sounds nice, but how do you do it? Using an app like Nike+ Run Club is one easy way to start, because you simply let the recordings guide you. But you don't have to use your phone at all. Before you get on the treadmill or head to the park, you just have to decide why you're going to run, says David Siik, creator of Precision Running , a treadmill running program at Equinox. Ask yourself: Why am I doing this? Do you want to unwind from a busy day? Are you training for a long race? Do you just feel like running? "Having more of a structured plan thought out before you do it engages the mind in such a unique way," he says. If you don't have to think about where you're going, for how long, or how fast, then you're free to be more meditative about your run.