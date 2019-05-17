Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
ca
Mind
Wellness
Here's What To Think About When You Fall Asleep
by
Molly Longman
More from Mind
Wellness
How To Keep Long Distance Friendships Alive & Well
Molly Longman
May 17, 2019
Relationship Advice
What Your Pre-Wedding Jitters Are Trying To Tell You
Cory Stieg
May 17, 2019
Mind
The Emotional Cost Of Living With Your Parents As An Adult
Cory Stieg
May 16, 2019
Wellness
What Is A Psychological Astrologer
Most people want to be understood by others. For that to happen, we often have to understand ourselves first. In order to “figure ourselves out,” some
by
Molly Longman
Mind
Hate Meditating? Try Turning On Music Instead
There's a common misconception that meditation is all about sitting in absolute silence and breathing. or loudly chanting om. While there is often a lot
by
Cory Stieg
Music
Why Hayley Williams Is Starting A "Sanctuary Of Self Love" At Bon...
Bonnaroo is a festival known as much for its outdoor camping on a functioning Tennesse farm (and the hippie vibe that comes with it) as for its
by
Courtney E. Smith
Spirit
Mars Moving Into Cancer Could Leave You Extra Emotional
On May 15, Mars will enter Cancer. Buckle up, because things could get turbulent. Mars is leaving Taurus, which is known for being stable and patient, and
by
Molly Longman
Unbothered
Sincerely Tommy Owner, Kai Avent deLeon Shares Her Journey To Mot...
I never gave childbirth a lot of thought until I got pregnant in 2018. I can honestly say I was not well versed on what it meant to be pregnant and give
by
Danielle Cadet
Guide To Great Sleep
Pink Noise: The Key To A Better Night's Rest?
If you're a millennial who's drawn to pink, and you're also someone who's tried many sleep products in an effort to get better ZZZs, then you're likely
by
Cory Stieg
Parenting
For Years, I Thought I Couldn't Have A Child, But Guess What...
I had heard a lot about birth plans over the last few years. Particularly in this past year as I (finally) became successfully pregnant with my
by
Christene Barberich
Parenting
11 Very Different Stories On Having Children (Or Not)
by
Molly Longman
Spirit
7 Healing Morning Rituals That Will Help You Set An Intention For...
Having a "morning ritual" sounds great, but also unachievable, like drinking fresh-pressed celery juice every morning or meditating without your phone.
by
Cory Stieg
Jewish American Heritage Month
There’s No One Way To Look Jewish
Why is May 2019 different from all other months? It’s Jewish American Heritage Month for one, a period that feels especially important to mark given the
by
Lauren Le Vine
Relationship Advice
How To Improve Your Relationship With Your Mom
This Sunday is Mother's Day, and although it's meant to be a day to celebrate your bond with your mother, the day might not feel all gifts and greeting
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Before There Was Keto, The Leptin Diet Was Huge
In the early 2000s, a trendy diet came on the scene that promised to help people "get more energy from less food." It was called "the leptin diet," and
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
The "Serial Killer Gene" On
Riverdale
, Explained
The following story contains spoilers for Riverdale. The serial killer drama on Riverdale is hard enough to keep up with, but on Wednesday's episode,
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
How “Ifs” And “Thens” Are Hurting Single Women
“Whatever.” - Clueless, 1995 As a kid, I wanted to be psychic. I wanted a crystal ball that, apart from being perfectly in line with my decor
by
Shani Silver
Alcohol & Culture
How To Stop Blacking Out When You Drink Alcohol
Nobody really goes out with the intention of getting blackout drunk, it usually just happens accidentally. One moment you're politely enjoying your second
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
Sophie Turner Says She’s Experienced Mental Illness First Hand, T...
Sophie Turner has been an open book as of late, first allowing Diplo to Instagram Live her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas, and now talking about
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Wellness
Megan Fairchild On C-Section Guilt, Perfectionism & Returning To ...
Until she gave birth, Megan Fairchild always felt like the master of her own body. "I can get my body to do anything," the New York City Ballet principal
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Reproductive Psychiatrist Alexandra Sacks Talks Motherhood, Guilt...
Motherhood is beautiful, but people are complicated. And Alexandra Sacks, MD, wants to help women remember that once they have a kid, they’re not just
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Chrissy Teigen Launches Campaign To Raise Awareness For Postpartu...
Ashleigh Griffin says she was always a cheerful person — until she had a baby. The 34-year-old found herself crying and struggling with anxiety after
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
A New Study Found Youth Suicide Increased After 13 Reasons Why&#x...
Netflix’s hit show 13 Reasons Why broke the mold when it premiered in March 2017. It gave us a glimpse into the mindset of a teen who died by suicide
by
Molly Longman
Work & Money
Watch These TED Talks For a Boost Of Career Inspiration
At times, it can be frustrating to be a female professional. Despite all the talk about gender equality, women continue to make substantially less than
by
Ludmila Leiva
Spirit
Kanye West's Sunday Service Isn't Exactly Church — But ...
UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 4. A source told People that Kanye has talked about starting his own church, but "it wouldn’t be
by
Cory Stieg
Marijuana & Culture
5 Burning Questions You Might Have About Visiting A Marijuana Dis...
If you don't live in one of the 11 states where recreational marijuana use is legal, the thought of going to a marijuana dispensary might seem
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
How CBD Makes You Feel Relaxed — But Not High
If you're one of the 40 million adults who suffer from anxiety disorders in the United States, then there's a pretty good chance you've been curious
by
Cory Stieg
Marijuana & Culture
15 People On How Their First High Felt
They say you never forget your first time, though in the case of your first high it'd be perfectly understandable if you did. Maybe you had a giggling
by
Sara Coughlin
Wellness
Sophie Turner Speaks Out About How Social Media Impacted Her Ment...
Sophie Turner just got real about her depression. The 23-year-old Game of Thrones star opened up to Dr. Phil McGraw about her long-term mental health
by
Molly Longman
The Act
When Did Dee Dee Blanchard Develop Munchausen By Proxy?
In the most recent episode of The Act, we get a glimpse of Gypsy Rose's (played by Joey King) early life and Dee Dee Blanchard's (played by Patricia
by
Cory Stieg
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted