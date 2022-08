VR Meditation Has Changed My Life IRL

"If we think of mindfulness as a muscle and as a skill, it's something that we need to practice in order to get better at it, and there is a body of research that supports the idea that VR can aid the development of mindfulness practice as well as increasing positive emotions," explains Kirsty Leah , a positive psychologist and wellbeing coach. "The use of VR allows the user to enter a virtual environment of their own choice, providing a sense of control and autonomy, rather than feeling pressured to adapt to a context that they don't fully feel able to connect or engage with. Ultimately, the use of virtual reality may be a fantastic stepping stone for those who struggle to build a mindful practice in the 'real' world. It removes possible distractions that an individual might let their mind wander to. Once the skill is practiced and that 'mindfulness muscle' is more substantial, it's a skill that we can then transfer to other contexts and situations."