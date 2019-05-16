Skip navigation!
Anxiety
Relationship Advice
Do You Have Cold Feet Or Just Pre-Wedding Anxiety?
by
Cory Stieg
More from Anxiety
Mind
The Emotional Cost Of Living With Your Parents As An Adult
Cory Stieg
May 16, 2019
Mind
The Truth About Nick Godejohn's "Multiple Personalities" In
The...
Cory Stieg
Apr 3, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
Why We Stress Eat & What To Do About It
Cory Stieg
Mar 6, 2019
Taylor Swift
The Vitamins Taylor Swift Swears By For Anxiety & Stress
Taylor Swift has been open about her struggles with anxiety. Living in the public eye, dealing with critics, managing her hectic tour schedule, and having
by
Cory Stieg
Work & Money
I Took A ‘Stress Leave’ From My Job — Here's What Happened
For Abbi, 37, working as an advertising project manager at an agency in New York City meant long hours and high stress — "It was a work-hard, play-hard
by
Ludmila Leiva
Health Trends
The Bigger Issue With "Natural Remedies" For Stress & Anxiety
Lately, I've been very into this one type of cannabidiol (CBD) gummies because they taste like Sour Patch Kids, come in cute packaging, and make me feel
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
What We Know About Ted Bundy's Mental Health
Ever since the docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes premiered on Netflix last week, America has been captivated by notorious serial
by
Cory Stieg
Clean Slate
Need To De-Stress? Floating In Salt Water Might Be The Solution
Imagine floating in outer space. It’s pitch-dark and you’re naked. Three-quarters of your body is submerged in skin-temperature salt water that makes
by
Kate Dwyer
Mind
Paris Jackson Enters Treatment Facility For Emotional Health, Rep...
On Tuesday night, Paris Jackson reportedly entered a treatment center to manage her emotional health and physical wellbeing. A source told Entertainment
by
Cory Stieg
Mental Health Awareness
Sarah Hyland Shares How She Found Support Amid Suicidal Thoughts
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at
by
Cory Stieg
Clean Slate
Om? Hell No. How to Go Beyond Meditation To Chill Out
Stress. It’s been known to cause rapid breathing, an increased heart rate, acid reflux, nausea, irregular menstrual cycles, sleep issues, and even
by
Kate Dwyer
Gift Guides
The Most Soothing Gifts To Give Your Anxious Friend
Anxiety looks different in every person who lives with it and every person has their own way of managing it. But, if you have a friend who has anxiety,
by
Sara Coughlin
Mind
It's Okay To Sit Out The Entire Holiday Season
'Tis the season to...stay the hell at home? What should be a warm and fuzzy time of year, in which old friends reunite and relatives travel great
by
Sara Coughlin
Mind
10 Easy Ways To Boost Your Mood Right Now
Excerpted from Get it Together: Ditch the Chaos, Do the Work, and Design Your Success, by Lauren Berger © 2019 by Lauren Berger. Reprinted with
by
Lauren Berger
Wellness
I Tried Taking CBD Oil For My Anxiety – & This Is What Happened
When someone suggested I take cannabidiol (CBD) to help me calm down, I flat-out refused to do it. "I hate weed," I said firmly, recalling the last time
by
Molly Boswell
Mental Health Awareness
Ariana Grande Said "Therapy Has Saved My Life"
If you know anything about Ariana Grande's life, you know that she's dealt with a lot of heartbreak in the past couple of years. Between the Manchester
by
Cory Stieg
Depression
The Best SAD Lights To Help You Fight The Winter Blues
Sometimes, the dread of knowing an inevitably dark and gloomy winter is coming can be more depressing than the season itself. And if you're someone with
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To Great Sleep
What Is "Short-Term" Insomnia & How Can You Tell If You Have It?
Sometimes, life is hard and it makes falling asleep even harder. It might seem like there aren't enough sleep meditations, CBD tinctures, or weighted
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
31 Sleep Tips For People With Anxiety
Between hectic work schedules, full social calendars, and an absolutely bizarre election year, getting a full night's sleep is no easy feat these days.
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mind
Cardi B’s Sweet Words Of Encouragement To Selena Gomez
World Mental Health Day was celebrated earlier this week, while folks have been openly speculating on the condition of public figures like Kanye West and
by
Meagan Fredette
Wellness
What To Know If You’re Worried That You Talk Too Much
Humans are social animals, and we wouldn't get anywhere without talking to each other — but if you've ever felt like you talk too much in social
by
Kimberly Truong
Mind
Emma Stone On What It Was Like To Experience Her First Panic Attack
Emma Stone has been speaking openly about her experiences with anxiety — and advocating for those who struggle with the same issues — for years. The
by
Sara Coughlin
Health
The Physical Symptom Of Anxiety You Might Be Ignoring
Whenever I get severely anxious, there's a small muscle beneath my throat that twitches consistently for at least a few days, until it goes away on its
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
How To Not Freak Out When Waiting For Test Results
Whether you're waiting for results from the LSATs or an STI screening, the agony of the unknown can be seriously anxiety-inducing. But if it comforts you
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Racism Can Affect Your Mental Health From As Early As Childhood
It's not exactly a surprise that racism can affect your mental health, but a new study published in the journal American Psychologist has shed some new
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
How To Cope When The News Is Stressing You Out
If you feel worn out from keeping up with the news lately, you're not alone. According to a study from last year, two-thirds of Americans say that they're
by
Kimberly Truong
Health
How To Get Over Your Fear Of Working Out In Front Of Others
Group fitness classes are a great idea in theory, but if you're fearful of working out in front of a bunch of strangers, the experience can be less than
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
6 Texts To Send When You're Feeling Blue
Even though I've been living with depression for almost a decade, it's still hard to ask people for help without feeling like a burden. Sometimes, it's
by
Kimberly Truong
Mind
These 15 Free Apps Will Help You Manage Your Mental Health
Refinery29 is exploring mental health topics as part of our partnership with Clinton Global Initiative University. We've heard it over and over again —
by
Sarah Jacoby
Wellness
When to Tell Your Partner About Your Mental Health Issues
There are plenty of big conversations you'll probably have when you're dating someone: whether or not you want to get married, if you want to have
by
Kimberly Truong
