These 15 Free Apps Will Help You Manage Your Mental Health

Refinery29 is exploring mental health topics as part of our partnership with Clinton Global Initiative University.
We've heard it over and over again — social media and technology in general are making us anxious, depressed, and ruining our self-esteem. Maybe they are, maybe they aren't. But what if there were ways to use our liking and texting skills to make us feel better about ourselves? Or to make us feel like we have everything under control?
That's where the good news comes in: There are a ton of apps out there that can help you do everything from de-escalate a panic attack to remember to take your meds.
These aren't alternatives to therapy and they won't cure you of anything. But they will make the day-to-day struggles of living with a mental illness or just run-of-the-mill stress a little bit easier. With these in your pocket, you'll have new options for handling those moments when you're not feeling great. And when you do feel better, you'll be able to see it right in front of you. Ahead, we've collected a few of our (free) favorites.