Depression
Mind
The Emotional Cost Of Living With Your Parents
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Chrissy Teigen Launches Campaign To Raise Awareness For Postpartum Depression
Molly Longman
May 2, 2019
Wellness
Sophie Turner Speaks Out About How Social Media Impacted Her Mental Health
Molly Longman
Apr 17, 2019
Mind
The Truth About Nick Godejohn's "Multiple Personalities" In
The...
Cory Stieg
Apr 3, 2019
Depression
OITNB Actress Jackie Cruz Speaks Out About Past Depression
Orange Is The New Black star Jackie Cruz revealed that, following a near-fatal car crash as a teenager, she struggled with depression and attempted
by
Erika W. Smith
Mind
Justin Bieber Opens Up About “Struggling” In An Emotional Instagr...
Justin Bieber opened up about going through tough times in a public Instagram post that has his fans buzzing and asking: is he okay? In an Instagram post
by
Meagan Fredette
Diet & Nutrition
Why We Stress Eat & What To Do About It
You had a bad day at work, so you grab fried chicken and fries on the way home. You're disheartened by the news, so you plow through a bag of chips. You
by
Cory Stieg
Taylor Swift
The Vitamins Taylor Swift Swears By For Anxiety & Stress
Taylor Swift has been open about her struggles with anxiety. Living in the public eye, dealing with critics, managing her hectic tour schedule, and having
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
The Bigger Issue With "Natural Remedies" For Stress & Anxiety
Lately, I've been very into this one type of cannabidiol (CBD) gummies because they taste like Sour Patch Kids, come in cute packaging, and make me feel
by
Cory Stieg
Mental Health Awareness
Cardi B On Postpartum Depression: "The World Was Heavy On My Shou...
Cardi B, mother to Kulture, political commentator, volunteer dog-walker, and "Money" singer, opened up about her experience with postpartum depression in
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
What We Know About Ted Bundy's Mental Health
Ever since the docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes premiered on Netflix last week, America has been captivated by notorious serial
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
Paris Jackson Enters Treatment Facility For Emotional Health, Rep...
On Tuesday night, Paris Jackson reportedly entered a treatment center to manage her emotional health and physical wellbeing. A source told Entertainment
by
Cory Stieg
Mental Health Awareness
Sarah Hyland Shares How She Found Support Amid Suicidal Thoughts
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
How Going On Antidepressants For The First Time Changed My Skin
In 2014, after a particularly tough breakup, I started taking antidepressants for anxiety and OCD. I'd struggled with my mental health since around 2010,
by
Rebecca Fearn
Pop Culture
Kanye West Says He’s Spent “6 Months Off Meds”
Between publicly hashing out his beef with Drake and speaking out about his struggles with mental illness, Kanye West revealed in a tweetstorm Saturday
by
Alejandra Salazar
Pop Culture
After Mocking Pete Davidson, This Comedian Apologized For His Ins...
After a video and comments made on Twitter mocking Pete Davidson and Kanye West, comedian Michael Rapaport has apologized for his insensitivity. In
by
Sarah Midkiff
Mind
10 Easy Ways To Boost Your Mood Right Now
Excerpted from Get it Together: Ditch the Chaos, Do the Work, and Design Your Success, by Lauren Berger © 2019 by Lauren Berger. Reprinted with
by
Lauren Berger
Work & Money
Anxious At Work? When To Talk To Your Boss About Stress
Eva Sanchez*, 25, works as a supervisor at a nonprofit supporting at-risk youth. As someone who has PTSD, depression, and anxiety — this work
by
Ludmila Leiva
Wellness
The Emotional Toll Of Hair Loss That No One Talks About
At least twice a day, I find myself staring at the tops of strangers' heads on the subway, fixating on the thickness of their hair and the size of their
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
Can SAD Lamps Actually Make You Happier?
Whether or not you have seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression with a seasonal pattern, at some point in the fall and winter months, you
by
Cory Stieg
Depression
The Best SAD Lights To Help You Fight The Winter Blues
Sometimes, the dread of knowing an inevitably dark and gloomy winter is coming can be more depressing than the season itself. And if you're someone with
by
Cory Stieg
Mind
Cardi B’s Sweet Words Of Encouragement To Selena Gomez
World Mental Health Day was celebrated earlier this week, while folks have been openly speculating on the condition of public figures like Kanye West and
by
Meagan Fredette
Wellness
Lady Gaga Wrote A Powerful Essay About Fighting Suicide
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Racism Can Affect Your Mental Health From As Early As Childhood
It's not exactly a surprise that racism can affect your mental health, but a new study published in the journal American Psychologist has shed some new
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
6 Texts To Send When You're Feeling Blue
Even though I've been living with depression for almost a decade, it's still hard to ask people for help without feeling like a burden. Sometimes, it's
by
Kimberly Truong
Mind
These 15 Free Apps Will Help You Manage Your Mental Health
Refinery29 is exploring mental health topics as part of our partnership with Clinton Global Initiative University. We've heard it over and over again —
by
Sarah Jacoby
Wellness
When to Tell Your Partner About Your Mental Health Issues
There are plenty of big conversations you'll probably have when you're dating someone: whether or not you want to get married, if you want to have
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
How Do You Know If Your Therapy Sessions Are "Working"?
It's a generally accepted idea that therapy can be beneficial for everyone and anyone, but because mental health journeys are so personal, it's much
by
Kimberly Truong
Mind
Karamo Brown Says He’s Living Proof Mental Health Treatment Helps
It’s no secret that mental health, and mental illness, aren’t talked about as much as they should be. Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown helps the show’s
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
Teal Swan & The Craziest Wellness Cult Conspiracy You’ve Never He...
Teal Swan, a tall, Amazonian woman with piercing blue eyes and long, dark hair, is a well-spoken wellness guru for the Goop generation and a
by
Morgan Baila
Wellness
How To Talk About Your Depression To People Who Don’t Get It
When I started experiencing depression, one of my childhood friends told me that she spent a long time trying to understand what I was going through —
by
Kimberly Truong
